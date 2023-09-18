California lawsuit claims Big Oil deceived public on climate change

Oil industry hit by California lawsuit alleging it misled public about fossil fuel risks Oil industry hit by California lawsuit alleging it misled public about fossil fuel risks 03:10

SAN FRANCISCO -- California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced his office has filed a lawsuit against five big oil and gas companies as well as the American Petroleum Institute for misleading the public about climate change and for engaging in harmful environmental practices.

The defendants include Shell, ExxonMobil, ConocoPhilips, BP and the American Petroleum Institute.

The attorney general argues the defendants have known for decades that the burning of fossil fuels contributes to climate change but they have misled and lied to the public about it.

"Oil and gas companies have privately known the truth for decades -- that the burning of fossil fuels leads to climate change -- but have fed us lies and mistruths to further their record-breaking profits at the expense of our environment. Enough is enough," the AG said in a press release.

"With our lawsuit, California becomes the largest geographic area and the largest economy to take these giant oil companies to court. From extreme heat to drought and water shortages, the climate crisis they have caused is undeniable. It is time they pay to abate the harm they have caused. We will meet the moment and fight tirelessly on behalf of all Californians, in particular those who live in environmental justice communities."

Kassie Siegel, the director of the Climate Law Institute at the Center for Biological Diversity, called the lawsuit a gamechanger.

"I think this lawsuit will be helpful to all of California's efforts to address climate change. That's because it seeks to stop Big Oil from lying about the science and blocking climate solutions," Siegel said.

According to the complaint, the companies are liable for creating a public nuisance, damage to natural resources, product liability and false advertising, misleading environmental marketing and unlawful, unfair and fraudulent business practices.

"I think this is going to be a turning point in the race to save the planet. You know climate change, it didn't just happen," Siegel said.

Several of the defendants refute the claims and argue that addressing solutions to climate change should not be done inside a courtroom.

"The record of the past two decades demonstrates that the industry has achieved its goal of providing affordable, reliable American energy to U.S. consumers while substantially reducing emissions and our environmental footprint," said API senior vice president and general counsel Ryan Meyers. "This ongoing, coordinated campaign to wage meritless, politicized lawsuits against a foundational American industry and its workers is nothing more than a distraction from important national conversations and an enormous waste of California taxpayer resources. Climate policy is for Congress to debate and decide, not the court system."

A spokesperson for Shell provided CBS News Bay Area with the following statement:

"The Shell Group's position on climate change has been a matter of public record for decades. We agree that action is needed now on climate change and we fully support the need for society to transition to a lower-carbon future. As we supply vital energy the world needs today, we continue to reduce our emissions and help customers reduce theirs.

Addressing climate change requires a collaborative, society-wide approach. We do not believe the courtroom is the right venue to address climate change but that smart policy from government and action from all sectors is the appropriate way to reach solutions and drive progress."

A spokesperson for Chevron also provided CBS News Bay Area with a statement:

"Climate change is a global problem that requires a coordinated international policy response, not piecemeal litigation for the benefit of lawyers and politicians. California has long been a leading promoter of oil and gas development. Its local courts have no constructive or constitutionally permissible role in crafting global energy policy."

Siegel says this case opens a new avenue for California to lead the way in protecting the planet by getting off of its dependence on fossil fuels.

"This is by far, the most significant such case that's been filed to date against Big Oil," she said.