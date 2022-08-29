California launching new $20M fund aimed at helping out-of-state women travel for abortions

California launching new fund aimed at helping out-of-state women travel for abortions

SACRAMENTO — California is launching a new fund to help women from other states travel here for reproductive care.

The state is prepared to spend $20 million to bring women from other states to its abortion clinics.

Gov. Newsom originally restricted the money from the state's Abortion Practical Support Fund to only be for in-state travel only.

Abortion advocates spent weeks lobbying Newsom's office on the issue, and on Aug. 26, Newsom and legislative leaders made an amendment to the budget allowing public money to be spent on out-of-state travel.

Lawmakers are scheduled to vote on the amendment this upcoming week.