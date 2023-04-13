California is in need of firefighters and is now recruiting former inmates through a new program

As we head into fire season, the state is still scrambling to find enough crews for the fire lines. Right now, California has trouble recruiting firefighters.

The Forest Service says the state is currently short 650 firefighters, and in February, Cal Fire said 1,700 additional people still needed to be hired for jobs ranging from firefighters to fire reduction to reforestation.

One way to boost those numbers is a program that offers former inmates a second chance, with a new purpose.

Abram Lopez is part of the program.

For the past right months, the 40-year-old Mexican native American has been learning the skills needed to be a wildland firefighter in California.

However, he already has plenty of experience. In his 30s, Abram was a fire practitioner and a land steward for native American land management.

He said, "Got educated on ethnobotanical used and all that. That led me to being trained as a wildland."

But also mixed in there, "As a youngster, I developed a bit of a record growing up."

He also said that more recently, "I ran into a little bit of a tough time during the lockdown. It kind of set me back a little bit."

Abram wanted to continue his work as a wildland firefighter after his time incarcerated. That is when his probation officer told him about the Forestry and Fire Recruitment Program (FFRP).

FFRP is working to fill a labor shortage gap that the U.S. Forest Service and Cal Fire continue to battle. They are doing it with a source that already has the experience for the job.

The organization is co-founded by Brandon Smith, who understands the struggle of becoming an employed firefighter in the state after being incarcerated, as he too walked this path himself.

He said, "It is hard for people to understand the conversion from being a public nuisance of being incarcerated or a felon, or a person incarcerated. 180 degrees as the ultimate public servant as a firefighter."

The provide advanced wildland firefighting training to people who already learned entry-level skills while incarcerated. They also work with fire agencies to increase employment from this group of people, but they go beyond the job too.

Abram is looking at taking a position with the Mendocino National Forest with the U.S. Forest Service.

When asked why people should feel safe and comfortable with this group of people doing this, he said, "To be honest with you, I believe everyone has the ability to be good, bad or whatever. But you know they paid their debt to society, they have been in a place where they have proven that they weren't dangerous or not harming other people. Why would you not give somebody another chance to do better or to contribute?

With some support and hard work, hope for a better future can be found in opportunities of second chances.