California Highway Patrol: Investigation opened after fatal Stockton shooting
STOCKTON — Authorities are investigating after a fatal Thursday night shooting.
According to the California Highway Patrol, at roughly 9:04 p.m., units responded to the area of Northbound I-5 and March Lane about a call about a possible medical emergency.
When they arrived, a man suffering from a gunshot wound was found inside a 2003 Chevy Tahoe.
The victim was transported to the San Joaquin County Hospital where he died.
CHP believes the shooting was an isolated incident and a suspect has not been arrested.
Anyone with information is asked to contact CHP Valley Division Investigative Services Unit at 916-731-6580.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.