California Highway Patrol: Investigation opened after fatal Stockton shooting

STOCKTON — Authorities are investigating after a fatal Thursday night shooting.

According to the California Highway Patrol, at roughly 9:04 p.m., units responded to the area of Northbound I-5 and March Lane about a call about a possible medical emergency.

When they arrived, a man suffering from a gunshot wound was found inside a 2003 Chevy Tahoe.

The victim was transported to the San Joaquin County Hospital where he died.

CHP believes the shooting was an isolated incident and a suspect has not been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CHP Valley Division Investigative Services Unit at 916-731-6580.