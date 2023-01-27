Watch CBS News
Local News

California Highway Patrol: Investigation opened after fatal Stockton shooting

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Car-to-car shooting investigation underway in Stockton
Car-to-car shooting investigation underway in Stockton 00:36

STOCKTON — Authorities are investigating after a fatal Thursday night shooting.

According to the California Highway Patrol, at roughly 9:04 p.m., units responded to the area of Northbound I-5 and March Lane about a call about a possible medical emergency.

When they arrived, a man suffering from a gunshot wound was found inside a 2003 Chevy Tahoe.

The victim was transported to the San Joaquin County Hospital where he died.

CHP believes the shooting was an isolated incident and a suspect has not been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CHP Valley Division Investigative Services Unit at 916-731-6580.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on January 26, 2023 / 9:54 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.