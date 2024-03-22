Watch CBS News
California governor expands state of emergency to 11 counties for early February storms

SACRAMENTO - California's Governor Gavin Newsom expanded a state of emergency to 11 counties on Friday, including Sacramento and Sutter counties, for the powerful storms that pounded the state in early February. 

Other counties added on Friday are Alameda, Butte, Glenn, Lake, Mendocino, Monterey, San Francisco, Santa Cruz and Sonoma counties.

Newsom also requested a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration for several communities that were impacted by flooding, mudslides and debris flows.

That disaster declaration includes nine counties across the state and would make federal public assistance funding available to help state, tribal and local governments cover emergency response and recovery costs. 

The emergency declaration also directs Caltrans to request funds for federal help for highway repairs. 

In early February, Newsom declared a state of emergency for several counties in Southern California that were hit hard by the storm. 

