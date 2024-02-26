California Gov. Gavin Newsom faces faces second recall effort

SACRAMENTO — California Governor Gavin Newsom is facing yet another recall effort in his path.

Citizen-led group Rescue California sent a recall letter to the governor's office Monday morning explaining the reasons behind the second attempt after the first one failed.

"This is a second go around. I mean, why do a second attempt? He's more vulnerable and what he has done is more egregious," said Anne Dunsmore with Rescue California. "His ratings are less than 50% approval. He's done some serious things and he's also taken us in a $73 billion debt."

A very short response from the governor that he posted the social media platform X: "Trump Republicans are launching another wasteful recall campaign to distract us from the existential fight for democracy and reproductive freedom. We will defeat them."

"He didn't say a word," Dunsmore said in response to Newom's post. "He said, 'This isn't my fault. This is just Trump maga people. I mean, go for it, governor."

Political analyst James Adams from UC Davis said the attempt could make it on the ballot if enough signatures are collected. However, the recall could still fall short in the end.

"It would not shock me if the recall effort makes it on the ballot," Adams said. "I would be surprised if the recall was successful, but again, the recall effort on Gray Davis, it was a tremendous surprise to the political science community and succeeded."

Rescue California said they won't need to gather as many signatures this time around.

Previously, they needed 1.75 million signatures. Now, they said they only need 1.3 million valid signatures.