Northern California 6-year-old, parents hailed as heroes for saving woman who crashed into canal

LIVE OAK — A six-year-old and her parents are being called heroes by a Northern California community for jumping into a canal to save a 75-year-old woman who drove off the road.

It happened on Larkin Road near Paseo Avenue in the Sutter County community of Live Oak on Monday.

"I just about lost her, but I didn't," said Terry Carpenter, husband of the woman who was rescued. "We got more chances."

Terry said his wife of 33 years, Robin Carpenter, is the love of his life and soulmate. He is grateful he has been granted more time to spend with her after she survived her car crashing off a two-lane road and overturning into a canal.

"She's doing really well," Terry said. "No broken bones, praise the Lord."

It is what some call a miracle that could have had a much different outcome without a family of good Samaritans.

"Her lips were purple," said Ashley Martin, who helped rescue the woman. "There wasn't a breath at all. I was scared."

Martin and her husband, Cyle Johnson, are being hailed heroes by the Live Oak community for jumping into the canal, cutting Robin out of her seat belt and pulling her head above water until first responders arrived.

"She was literally submerged underwater," Martin said. "She had a back brace on. Apparently, she just had back surgery. So, I grabbed her brace from down below and I flipped her upward just in a quick motion to get her out of that water."

The couple said the real hero was their six-year-old daughter, Cayleigh Johnson.

"It was scary," Cayleigh said. "So the car was going like this, and it just went boom, right into the ditch."

Cayleigh was playing outside and screamed for her parents who were inside the house near the canal.

I spoke with Robin from her hospital bed over the phone who told us she is in a lot of pain but grateful.

"The thing I can remember is I started falling asleep and then I was going over the bump and I went into the ditch and that's all I remember," Robin said.

It was a split-second decision for a family who firefighters said helped save a stranger's life.

"It's pretty unique that someone would jump in and help somebody that they don't even know," said Battalion Chief for Sutter County Fire Richard Epperson.

Robin is hopeful that she will be released from the hospital on Wednesday in time to be home for Thanksgiving.

"She gets Thanksgiving and Christmas now with her family and grandkids," Martin said.

Terry and Robin are looking forward to eventually meeting the family who helped save Robin's life. The family expressed the same feelings about meeting the woman they helped when she is out of the hospital.

"I can't wait for my baby to get home," Terry said.