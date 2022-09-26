California gas prices expected to keep going up as oil inventory on West Coast remains low

West Coast oil inventory supplies at lowest level in years, experts say

SACRAMENTO – Gas prices are rising once again across the state – and experts say we should expect them to keep going up.

As of Monday morning, the average price for a gallon of gas in California is $5.80. In Sacramento, it's slightly lower at $5.75, and even lower in Stockton at $5.67 and Modesto at $5.61.

Still, those numbers are up from where they were a few weeks ago.

So what's causing gas prices to rise again?

According to the US Energy Information Administration, oil inventory on the West Coast is at the lowest level in about a decade.

AAA analysts say that's led to unplanned maintenance at local oil refineries.

"Until the issues with the refineries get resolved, and these refineries are fully operational again, we are going to have very volatile gas pump prices," said Doug Shupe from the Auto Club of Southern California.

Drivers shouldn't expect prices to drop until November when California's winter blend of fuel hits the market, experts say.