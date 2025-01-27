California fire victims could recover damages from oil companies under proposed law

Big oil could be sued for damages by California fire victims under proposed new law

Big oil could be sued for damages by California fire victims under proposed new law

Big oil could be sued for damages by California fire victims under proposed new law

SACRAMENTO — A newly proposed California state law would create a new pathway for victims of wildfires and insurance companies to sue oil companies over climate change.

Democratic State Senator Scott Weiner introduced the bill, directly linking the wildfires to climate change caused by oil companies, as part of the statewide response to the Los Angeles-area wildfires.

"Absolutely catastrophic wildfires happening in the middle of winter," Weiner said. "For insurance companies, they're going to have to, if this bill passes, they're going to have to take a very hard look at seeking compensation from the oil companies."

Republican State Senator Roger Niello is opposed to the bill.

"It will be an invitation for lawsuits," Niello said. "This furthers the narrative, the false narrative that this is all about climate change. It is of course much more complicated than that."

Niello said forest management and cuts to fire departments should also be considered for their roles in California wildfire disasters.

Western States Petroleum Association CEO Catherine Reheis-Boyd issued a statement that said:

"The announcement of today's proposal is the latest installment of an ongoing effort to scapegoat our industry — and the thousands of hardworking women and men who keep California running."

Jamie Court with Consumer Watchdog said the bill would create a new payer in the aftermath of wildfire disaster: oil companies.

"It's probably going to go all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court," Court said. "It's no different than tobacco companies. Tobacco companies hid the dangers of tobacco and they were ultimately held liable for billions of dollars in health care costs. It's the same theory."

As rebuilding in Southern California begins, this proposed law would have oil companies pay part of the price.

California's public employee pension fund CalPers is invested in oil companies. A spokesperson described the investments in energy as an important but not dominant part of their portfolio.