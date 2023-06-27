California fire and law enforcement agencies to discuss fireworks safety

SACRAMENTO – Cal Fire will be joining other fire and law enforcement agencies from across the state on Tuesday to talk about how to use fireworks safely this Fourth of July.

It comes as the American Pyrotechnics Association says it's expecting record sales of fireworks for both commercial and personal use this year -- with overall sales anticipated to exceed $2.3 billion.

Cal Fire says it's planning to staff up for the holiday weekend. They are also encouraging home and business owners to act now to minimize fire risk.

This year's fire season, Cal Fire says, is affected by all the wet weather California had this winter – meaning more grass and more fuel during the summer months.