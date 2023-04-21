California has exceeded its goal of selling 1.5 million zero-emission vehicles ahead of schedule

Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Friday morning that California has exceeded its goal of selling 1.5 million zero-emission vehicles, two years ahead of schedule.

That goal was set by former Governor Jerry Brown in 2012, in which the goal was to hit that sales level by 2025.

According to Newsom's office, nearly $2 billion in incentives have been provided to help Californians go electric, especially those who are low-income.

Governor Newsom said, "California is setting the bar for climate action – and we're achieving our goals years ahead of schedule thanks to unprecedented investments secured in partnership with the Legislature. We're making real progress on the world's most ambitious plan to end the tailpipe so our kids and grandkids are left with a cleaner, healthier planet."

This year, 21% of all new cars sold in the state have been zero-emission vehicles, and 40% of all zero-emission vehicles sold in the U.S. are sold here in California.