California now mostly drought-free due to powerful, wet storms

Wet weather in West will bring drought relief NOAA predicts more wet weather this spring will bring relief to Western drought 04:08

SACRAMENTO -- Significant rains and snowfall since the end of 2022 have freed over half of California from drought.

According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor survey, which was taken on March 14, 55.03% of the state is completely drought-free Also, 36.42% of the state is in moderate drought, and 8.49% is still in severe drought. Contrast that to earlier in Mach when 19% of the state was in a severe drought.

In October of 2022, 94% of the state was under extreme drought, or worse. At that time, water agencies serving millions of people, agriculture, and industry were told to expect only a fraction of requested allocations.

A portion of northern Sacramento County remains under moderate drought, the report indicates.

USDA/NOAA

The turnabout began with a series of atmospheric rivers that pounded the state from late December through mid-January, building a huge Sierra Nevada snowpack. After a few largely dry weeks, powerful storms returned in February. Water authorities began boosting allocations.

Earlier this month, the central Sierra and foothills emerged from drought or abnormal dryness for the first time since January 2020, the monitor said.

While the moisture has helped to loosen drought's grip on parts of the western U.S., national forecasters and climate experts warned Thursday that some areas should expect more flooding as the snow begins to melt.