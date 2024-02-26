California dog survives days with its head stuck in a Biscotti bucket

California dog gets Biscotti bucket stuck on head for two weeks

WILTON – A doggie debacle: A Stockton-area pooch named Gracie got her head stuck in a Biscotti bucket for two weeks.

Carol Eisenbrandt runs Wilton Animal Rescue and said she was alerted about the dog's problem via social media.

"Tara Morrison in Stockton was the one who contacted us, and she said [Gracie came to her] every night, whether or not she could eat," Eisenbrandt said. "But she noticed [the bucket] on her head around the sixth."

The doggone dilemma: how to get Gracie help. So they watched her path of travel and set up two traps. The rescue was finally able to lure her in this weekend by using a crockpot with chicken in it.

Dr. Jeremy Chandler performed a physical exam on her.

"We ran some lab work on her and labs came back looking very good, given her circumstances. She was a little dehydrated and a little underfed," Chandler said.

Gracie, now free of the jar. CBS13

Gracie is expected to rebound now that she is being reintroduced to food.

"It's hard to say how she survived this," said Dr. Robert Hunter. "Being without food is not good, but being without water is much worse."

Carol was able to track down Gracie's owner, who is homeless. She agreed to allow Carol to help Gracie find her a home. Interested parties can head to this website for more adoption information.