California wildlife officials test dead geese for avian flu found in Sacramento's Land Park

SACRAMENTO — Migration season has birds from all over flocking to Northern California, but some people have been finding dead geese near Peace Pond in Sacramento's Land Park.

"Six dead and one sick in a week's time," said Judy McClaver, who has helped the dead geese. "That is highly unusual."

McClaver is suspicious the birds are infected with avian influenza, or the bird flu.

"There's also another goose here that appeared sick, still up walking, but appeared sick," said McClaver.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife told CBS13 that the last positive detection of the bird flu in the state was in June, but wildlife officials are testing the birds McClaver brought in. Results are expected next week.

Tests or not, Sandra Foreman with the Wildlife Care Association told CBS13 she is pretty positive we may have a bird flu breakout on our hands because of symptoms like cloudy eyes or wobbly heads plus the time of year it is.

"We go from 600,000 waterfowl to over 6 million waterfowl over the next several months," said Dr. Maurice Pitesky, an associate professor at UC Davis College of Veterinary Medicine.

Dr. Pitesky's research focuses on the application of epidemiology and disease surveillance to poultry health.

Since 2014, over 100 million commercial poultry have died from the disease. Last year, the Sacramento Zoo protected its birds because of nearby outbreaks.

So why have more birds been catching the disease? Dr. Pitesky said it is because we do not have as many natural wetlands as we used to, and that results in birds landing at the same spots, spreading disease quickly.

So what is the solution?

"Reflooding our historic wetlands that have been used for farming over the last several decades could help," said Dr. Pitesky.

Until the tests come back, Dr. Pitesky said to be observant.

"It would not surprise me if we do have some cases very soon," Dr. Pitesky said.

The bird flu does not have much history of infecting humans, but recently, it has been found in marine mammals.

McClaver said she is going to continue to try and help the geese that appear sick near Land Park.

"Let's not make the matters worse by feeding them food that's going to malnourish them," said McClaver.

Sacramento Front Street said that animal control has not noticed an abnormally high number of dead goose calls in the Land Park area.

However, due to low staffing, dead animal pickups that aren't causing traffic hazards are not high-priority calls.

Sacramento Animal Control is currently not testing any birds for the avian flu, but Fish and Wildlife said it will continue to.

If you notice a lot of dead geese, contact Fish and Wildlife or the USDA's Wildlife Services.