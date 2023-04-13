California considers "Melanie's Law": Fighting the opioid epidemic with education

SACRAMENTO – California lawmakers took up a bill on Wednesday to address the fentanyl crisis in schools.

The bill, called "Melanie's Law," is named for 15-year-old Melanie Ramos, who was found in the bathroom of her Hollywood school last fall – her death suspected to be from a fentanyl overdose.

Schools would be required to take action to prevent another tragedy under the bill.

One Placer County family is also trying to fight the opioid epidemic with education.

If anyone knows how devastating the opioid epidemic is, it's Chris Didier.

"We're surviving, we're trying to," Didier said. "There's an empty void."

In 2020, his 17-year-old son Zach died from fentanyl poisoning after he bought what he thought were Percocet pills.

Needless to say, he's encouraged to see SB-10 from California State Senator Dave Cortese (D-Silicon Valley).

The bill would require schools to adopt a protocol for student opioid overdoses as part of a school safety plan. That could include training staff to administer medication like Narcan to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

"Education and awareness is probably the biggest tool in our toolbelt," Didier said. "Because once someone understands the danger and the deception that comes along with this danger, it can make a meaningful and immediate impact."

The bill would also establish a state working group on fentanyl overdoes and abuse prevention focused on public awareness – something an education advocate like Didier says there can't be too much of.

That's why he's always willing to share his story.

"Every day is a chance to try and make something of this, to bring something good out of it if we can," Didier said.

The bill was heard on Wednesday by the senate health committee. If it's ultimately passed and signed by the governor, the changes would go into effect statewide next year.