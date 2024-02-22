New push is underway to require all California landlords to allow pets

SACRAMENTO -- A new plan would require all California landlords to allow pets.

Assemblymember Matt Haney (D-San Francisco) introduced a new bill – AB 2216, as its formally known – which is in its early stages.

In a statement, Haney explained the reasoning behind the bill, saying that there are more tenants than there are landlords who accept pets. Research by Haney's team analyzed Zillow listings and found that only 18% of apartment listings in Sacramento allow cats and dogs.

According to Haney's team, 829,000 tenants have pets in their units without the knowledge of their landlord. This, they say, is cause for concern due to damages that are unable to be mitigated if they knew and there were "reasonable pet restrictions."

"Along with millions of pet owners across California, the Humane Society of the United States firmly believes that household pets are an integral part of our families. Housing is a fundamental right that should not be limited because tenants are forced to choose between keeping their pet or putting a roof over their head," said Jenny Berg, California state director of the Humane Society of the United States.

Opponents of the plan say landlords and owners should be able to determine if pets are allowed at their discretion.

The bill would prohibit landlords from inquiring about pets on rental applications and aims to eliminate extra monthly fees known as "pet rent."

"We understand the need for pet-friendly housing but believe a more balanced approach is necessary. It's essential to find a middle ground that safeguards the investments of housing providers and ensures other tenants can enjoy a safe and peaceful environment," said Debra Carlton, the Executive Vice President of State Government.

The bill is in its early stages.