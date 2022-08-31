California bill that would have allowed teens to get vaccinated without parental consent pulled

Bill that would have allowed teens to get vaccine without parental consent pulled

SACRAMENTO -- A California state senator says he's pulling a bill that would have allowed some teens to get vaccinated without their parents' consent.

Senator Scott Wiener announced on Wednesday that SB 866, the so-called "Teens Choose Vaccines Act," doesn't have the votes to pass.

It would've allowed teens over the age of 15 to consent to get a vaccine that has been approved by the FDA and CDC.

In a statement, Wiener said the bill weathered constant attacks from groups opposed to vaccines.

"Sadly, months of harassment and misinformation — including death threats against me and teen advocates — by a small but highly vocal and organized minority of anti-vaxxers have taken their toll," Wiener said.

Wiener claims the bill came within just a few votes of being passed.

"The anti-vaxxers may have prevailed in this particular fight, but the broader fight for science and health continues. This coalition isn't going anywhere," Wiener said.

The scuttling of the bill comes on the same day the FDA announced it had authorized two new COVID-19 boosters that specifically target the highly contagious omicron variant. The updated shot from Pfizer could be given to people as young as 12 years old while the new booster from Moderna could be given to people who are at least 18 years old.

The boosters still need final approval from the CDC.

The agency's vaccine advisory group is scheduled to vote on Thursday on whether it supports recommending the boosters for use.