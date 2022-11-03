Watch CBS News
California Attorney General Rob Bonta demands companies prove bags are recyclable

By CBS13 Staff

SACRAMENTO -- California Attorney General Rob Bonta is demanding that plastic bag companies provide proof that their bags are recyclable.

A California law passed in 2014 requires that plastic bags be recyclable, but the state doesn't believe that is actually happening.

Attorney General Bonta sent letters to seven different companies that make plastic bags demanding that they prove their bags are recyclable.

Manufacturers have been given two weeks to respond. 

