California Assemblymember Lori D. Wilson announces she has breast cancer

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

VACAVILLE – A California state lawmaker announced on Friday that she is receiving treatment for breast cancer.

Assemblywoman Lori D. Wilson (D-Suisun City) posted a statement about the cancer diagnosis to her social media pages, writing that she has completed the first phase of treatment.

"My heart is full from all the love, compassion, and support I have received from everyone," Wilson wrote.

Screening and early detection saves lives.

Wilson also noted that the cancer was caught by a routine mammogram.

She encouraged people to stay up-to-date on their cancer screenings.

"I remain steadfast in my dedication to serve the residents of the 11th Assembly District," Wilson wrote.

Wilson was elected back in 2022 and had previously served as mayor of Suisun City. She is a graduate of Sacramento State University.

Wilson represents a district that has a total population of around 514,000 people, according to 2020 Census data cited on her website. California's Assembly District 11 covers a large swath of Solano County (including the cities of Dixon, Vacaville, Fairfield, and Vallejo) as well as smaller parts of the Sacramento River Delta in Sacramento and Contra Costa counties.

