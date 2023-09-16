Watch CBS News
California allocates record $256 million in funding to curb organized retail crime wave

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - It's being called the largest investment ever to crack down on smash-and-grabs here, and across California.

The state is giving $267 million to cities to stop organized retail thefts from playing out at stores and malls. Law enforcement says the money will be a game-changer in cracking down on organized retail crime.

"One challenge that we face in my office has been that as crime trends change over time, our staffing often does not, and that can make it difficult to address these trends most effectively over the years," said  San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins.. 

The funding will be used to create retail theft investigative units, plus add more surveillance technology, training for loss prevention officers, and "blitz" operations targeting crooks.

First published on September 15, 2023 / 5:29 PM

