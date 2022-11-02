Meet California's 9th Congressional District candidates

STOCKTON -- California's 9th Congressional District, newly redrawn, is a must-win for Democrats to maintain the majority in the House. At the center of the race are two candidates with family ties to the area: the current Democratic Representative and the current San Joaquin County Supervisor.

Rep. Josh Harder (D) and Tom Patti (R) are in the final days of an election that will decide who will represent the district that primarily covers San Joaquin County with Stockton at the center.

Harder grew up in the Central Valley and lives in Tracy, part of the redrawn 9th Congressional District. He has a background in business and is focused on lowering gas prices, cutting the gas tax, and inflation. He is also focused on water issues that impact San Joaquin Valley farmers and agriculture, the top industry in the district.

Patti, a San Joaquin County Supervisor, spoke out in support of In-N-Out Burger during the COVID-19 pandemic after the chain was fined by the Contra Costa County government for not verifying customers' vaccination cards.

The fine came after a spokesperson for Contra Costa County's environmental health division told a Bay Area publication that enforcement officers visited the Morgan Hill restaurant three times, resulting in a warning and two fines totaling $750.

In 2018, Patti was arrested on suspicion of DUI after a crash on Interstate 5. He is a former amateur boxer who trained with Mike Tyson.

Patti has been on the county board of supervisors since 2016 and helped launch a housing project for veterans. He owns Delta Crane Equipment Company.

