Calaveras DA's decision to drop charges against Catholic priest under review by attorney general

The Office of the California Attorney General said Monday night that it will review the Calaveras County district attorney's decision to dismiss sexual assault charges against a Catholic priest.

In a letter sent to CBS Sacramento, Attorney General Rob Bonta's office said the victim's mother requested an official review after District Attorney Barbara Yook dropped all charges against Father Michael Kelly.

The move came after the victim Kelly allegedly abused died in 2016. Bonta's office will now review that decision.

Kelly was held liable for sex abuse in a separate civil trial back in 2012 when he was with the Stockton diocese. Kelly has since moved to Ireland.