Calaveras County school closes for the week over COVID absences among students, staff

WEST POINT – A school in Calaveras County had to cancel classes for the week due to COVID-19 absences.

West Point Elementary School, which started classes back on July 27, had about 24 percent of students absent on Wednesday.

About half of staff also called out, prompting the Calaveras Unified School District to cancel school for the rest of the week.

School district officials say they discussed trying a hybrid learning model but decided it wasn't a viable option.

The closure comes as COVID cases have rebounded, with California seeing about 1 in 7 of reported cases in July being reinfections.

Calaveras Unified says they will reassess the situation over the weekend.