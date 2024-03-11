Calaveras County resident admits to shooting shotgun above head of 4-wheeler who was riding on dirt road, sheriff says

WILSEYVILLE – A Calaveras County resident is under arrest after he allegedly threatened and fired off several shotgun blasts at a four-wheeler that was riding by.

Deputies with the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office says, on the afternoon of March 3, they responded to the 4000 block of Jewell Court in the Wilseyville area to investigate an assault with a deadly weapon report.

As the victim reported, he was riding a four-wheeler along what he thought was a publicly accessible dirt road when he heard a shotgun blast.

The rider was then confronted by 62-year-old Wilseyville resident Kirk J. Rubottom, who allegedly pointed a shotgun at him.

Rubottom claimed that he owned the property and told the rider to leave. The rider started driving away – and he heard two more shotgun blasts along the way, deputies say.

Deputies soon showed up at Rubottom's home and he reportedly admitted to shooting a shotgun above the head of the rider.

Rubottom was arrested and has been booked into Calaveras County Jail on felony charges.

Wilseyville is a community about 35 miles north of Angels Camp, the only incorporated city in Calaveras County, and about 60 miles northeast of Stockton.