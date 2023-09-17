Calaveras County pot bust yields police 7,000 marijuana plants

CALAVERAS COUNTY - A massive illegal pot bust in Calaveras County is under investigation.

On September 6, the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office served a warrant in the 600 block of Ealy Road in Glencoe. There, they seized over 7,000 marijuana plants with an estimated street value of up $5 million to $7 million. No suspects were found on the property, but deputies say they're still searching.

The Calaveras County Sheriff's Office encourages anyone with knowledge of illegal marijuana operations to call the Sheriff's Office Anonymous Marijuana Tip Line at (209) 754-6870.