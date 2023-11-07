Watch CBS News
Calaveras County crash knocks out power to thousands in Milton area

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CALAVERAS COUNTY – Authorities say a car crash has left thousands of Calaveras County residents in the dark Tuesday morning.

The incident happened near Milton and South Gulch roads in the community of Milton.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but photos from the scene show the vehicle with significant damage after hitting the power pole.

Calaveras Consolidated Fire crews responded to the scene and transported one patient with moderate injuries.

About 4,000 PG&E customers are without power due to the crash.

Milton is about 30 miles east of Stockton. 

First published on November 7, 2023 / 6:39 AM PST

