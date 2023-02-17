Calaveras County celebrates National Condom Week with free delivery
CALAVERAS COUNTY - In celebration of National Condom Week, Calaveras County is offering a unique opportunity for its residents: free female and male condom delivery or pickup.
To take advantage of this offer, residents must be able to provide proof of residence in the county and fill out a form on the county's website.
Those who do will receive a free "safe sex kit" that includes condoms and lube, which will be shipped directly to their door.
