Calaveras County celebrates National Condom Week with free delivery

CALAVERAS COUNTY - In celebration of National Condom Week, Calaveras County is offering a unique opportunity for its residents: free female and male condom delivery or pickup.

To take advantage of this offer, residents must be able to provide proof of residence in the county and fill out a form on the county's website.

Those who do will receive a free "safe sex kit" that includes condoms and lube, which will be shipped directly to their door.