2 hurt in plane crash at Calaveras County Airport, officials say

2 hurt in plane crash at Calaveras County Airport, officials say

2 hurt in plane crash at Calaveras County Airport, officials say

CALAVERAS COUNTY – Authorities say two people were hurt after a plane crash in Calaveras County on Friday.

The crash happened at the Calaveras County Airport in San Andreas.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the Calaveras Fire Department confirmed that the crash happened around 11:45 a.m. and that two people were hurt.

It's unclear, at this point, if anyone else was on board.