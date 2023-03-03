Watch CBS News
Local News

2 hurt in plane crash at Calaveras County Airport, officials say

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

2 hurt in plane crash at Calaveras County Airport, officials say
2 hurt in plane crash at Calaveras County Airport, officials say 00:19

CALAVERAS COUNTY – Authorities say two people were hurt after a plane crash in Calaveras County on Friday.

The crash happened at the Calaveras County Airport in San Andreas.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the Calaveras Fire Department confirmed that the crash happened around 11:45 a.m. and that two people were hurt.

It's unclear, at this point, if anyone else was on board.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on March 3, 2023 / 12:45 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.