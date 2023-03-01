Large tree falls onto CHP patrol car in Calaveras County

CALAVERAS COUNTY – A California Highway Patrol officer escaped injury after a large tree fell on his patrol car early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened as the officer was working the Highway 4 road closure near Brice Station.

CHP says the officer had just stepped out of his patrol car when the tree fell right on top of it.

No injuries were reported, but the patrol car is now totaled.

Highway 4 remains closed from Meko Drive in Calaveras County to Mt. Reba Road in Alpine County due to heavy snow.