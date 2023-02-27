2 killed in head-on crash along Highway 4 in Calaveras County

CALAVERAS COUNTY – Both drivers were killed in a head-on crash along Highway 4 Monday morning, California Highway Patrol says.

The incident happened just after 6:30 a.m. west of Dunton Road.

Officers say a 21-year-old Stockton woman, for an unknown reason, crossed over the double-yellow line and drove into oncoming traffic – right in front of a 51-year-old Copperopolis man in a pickup.

While both drivers tried to turn into the shoulder to avoid a crash, a head-on collision still occurred.

CHP says both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.