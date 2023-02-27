Watch CBS News
Local News

2 killed in head-on crash along Highway 4 in Calaveras County

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Morning headlines - 02/27/2023
Morning headlines - 02/27/2023 01:33

CALAVERAS COUNTY – Both drivers were killed in a head-on crash along Highway 4 Monday morning, California Highway Patrol says.

The incident happened just after 6:30 a.m. west of Dunton Road.

Officers say a 21-year-old Stockton woman, for an unknown reason, crossed over the double-yellow line and drove into oncoming traffic – right in front of a 51-year-old Copperopolis man in a pickup.

While both drivers tried to turn into the shoulder to avoid a crash, a head-on collision still occurred.

CHP says both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on February 27, 2023 / 11:05 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.