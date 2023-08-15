California's power grid operator prepares for heat wave, possible tight conditions

NATOMAS – Another round of extreme heat is in the forecast this week, but will the hot temperatures stress California's power grid?

In short, California ISO, which operates the grid, said no, but there could be some scenarios where Californians may be asked to cut back on electricity usage.

In the meantime, Northern California braces for more triple-digit heat.

"We go to the lake or use air conditioning," said Juan Figueroa, a Redding resident.

As expected, air conditioning is cranked high in households.

"I keep it at around 65 or 68," said Juan Guardado, who lives in Sacramento.

Ahead of the dangerous heat on the way, Cal-ISO reports energy supplies are currently sufficient, but it is also preparing for tight conditions.

"On these hot days, more than half of the total electricity demand in the state is going to air conditioning," said Severin Borenstein, who sits on Cal-ISO's board of governors.

After a record winter of snow and rain, hydroelectric power received a much-needed boost.

During midday, the state's power grid operator reported that the state sees an excess of solar power — even selling it to other states.

How is it possible the grid could be compromised?

"We also have to look at the supply we get from other parts of the West and the demand in other parts of the West," Borenstein said.

From the Southwest to Pacific Northwest, the region is expected to bake under extreme heat. In places like Washington and Oregon, people are installing air conditioning systems.

California also received more precipitation than states with normally wet winters. The combination means more demand with less supply could stretch resources thin across multiple states.

At night is when the Golden State typically imports power from other states following the height of solar generation.

"That means that some of the electricity that they usually send to California is unlikely to be available," Borenstein said.

Experts believe the state will manage to get through the upcoming heatwave without taking drastic measures like rotating outages. But it is possible that other western states will lean on California for energy.

If that happens, Californians will be asked to conserve while the state runs additional generators not usually in operation.

In the case an Energy Emergency Watch may be issued to encourage people to conserve energy, people are rolling out a backup plan.

"We have a pool so that's where we would be so not too bad," Rylei Trujillo said. "We have it set up good."