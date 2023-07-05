Cal Fire now using artificial intelligence to fight wildfires

Artificial intelligence is now helping fight wildfires in California.

Captain Chris Africa works in the Cal Fire Emergency Command Center in Grass Valley where artificial intelligence is now helping identify wildfires with cameras that can detect smoke without the help of any human eyes.

"These cameras are all auto-generated and have all moved based off AI indicators," Africa said.

A red box now appears on dispatch monitors where the wildfire cameras detect smoke. Africa refers to the AI wildfire alerts as signatures.

"So right now, if we clicked Raw AI, that would show any cameras that are currently picking up signatures," Africa said. "It's picking up something that the cameras think is either smoke or something that is an anomaly to the camera system."

Computers are also helping generate immediate predictions on where wildfires are heading using new technology that inputs topography and wind speeds.

Cal Fire Battalion Chief David Krussow works out of the Grass Valley Air Attack Base and uses the computer models that he can read on his smartphone.

"To know that this is exactly where the fire is right now and this is the direction that it's going is extremely valuable information," he said. "It truly a game changer."

Last year, for the first time, Cal Fire also used drones that can drop pellets used to set backfires in places too dangerous to send fire crews.

"In your career, did you ever see this day coming?" CBS13's Steve Large asked Captain Africa about the AI.

"No, absolutely not," Africa said. "This is something that's new. The technology is out there and we are jumping on board and using it. It's fascinating."