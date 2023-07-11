Cal Fire crews stop forward progress of 56-acre wildfire near Ione in Amador County

Cal Fire crews responding to 20-acre wildfire near Ione in Amador County

AMADOR COUNTY – Crews stopped the forward progress of a wildfire in Amador County on Tuesday.

The fire is burning off of the 1500 block of Carbondale Road, in the Ione area.

Cal Fire says about 56 acres have burned so far, with the blaze being 15% contained. Both air and ground crews responded to the scene.

#CarbonFire (New): CAL FIRE Amador-El Dorado Unit is responding to a vegetation fire at the 1500 block of Carbondale Road in Ione. The fire is approximately 20 acres. Air and ground crews are working on the fire. No structures are threatened. pic.twitter.com/psme4Vt13r — CAL FIRE AEU (@CALFIREAEU) July 11, 2023

No structures are threatened at this time, Cal Fire says, and no evacuation orders or warnings have been issued.

Exactly what started the fire is unclear.

Ione is about 40 miles east of Sacramento.