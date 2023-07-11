Cal Fire crews stop forward progress of 56-acre wildfire near Ione in Amador County
AMADOR COUNTY – Crews stopped the forward progress of a wildfire in Amador County on Tuesday.
The fire is burning off of the 1500 block of Carbondale Road, in the Ione area.
Cal Fire says about 56 acres have burned so far, with the blaze being 15% contained. Both air and ground crews responded to the scene.
No structures are threatened at this time, Cal Fire says, and no evacuation orders or warnings have been issued.
Exactly what started the fire is unclear.
Ione is about 40 miles east of Sacramento.
