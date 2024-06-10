Watch CBS News
Cal Fire crews battle wildfire near New Hogan Lake

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CALAVERAS COUNTY – Firefighters are battling a vegetation fire that has grown to several acres near New Hogan Lake on Monday.

Cal Fire says the wildfire is burning near Hogan D Road and Whiskey Creek.

A total of about five acres have burned so far. Cal Fire crews are responding and air units can be seen doing fire retardant drops onto the flames.

new-hogan-lake-fire.jpg
Scene of the fire on Monday. Cal Fire/Alert California

Exactly what started the fire is unknown at this point. 

New Hogan Lake is a popular reservoir formed by the New Hogan Dam on the Calaveras River, about 30 miles northeast of Stockton. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

First published on June 10, 2024 / 2:17 PM PDT

