Cal Fire crews battle wildfire near New Hogan Lake

CALAVERAS COUNTY – Firefighters are battling a vegetation fire that has grown to several acres near New Hogan Lake on Monday.

Cal Fire says the wildfire is burning near Hogan D Road and Whiskey Creek.

A total of about five acres have burned so far. Cal Fire crews are responding and air units can be seen doing fire retardant drops onto the flames.

Scene of the fire on Monday. Cal Fire/Alert California

Exactly what started the fire is unknown at this point.

New Hogan Lake is a popular reservoir formed by the New Hogan Dam on the Calaveras River, about 30 miles northeast of Stockton.