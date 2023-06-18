"We have a responsibility": California bill aims to create pension fund for MMA fighters

SACRAMENTO — Mixed martial arts is one of the fastest-growing sports in the world. In California, it is one of the most popular sports and has more fighters than any other state.

Now, a new bill aims to help fighters years after they've thrown in the towel.

Sacramento fighter Max Griffin is in his seventh year as a UFC fighter. Over the years, he's been injured on multiple occasions in the ring.

As a former amateur fighter, he said it's the financial wounds outside of the ring that often hurt the most.

"We don't have a 401(k) per se," Griffin said. "We don't have retirement per the UFC or the governing bodies of California."

MMA fighters seldom get paid, and it often depends on the event.

Assembly Bill 1136 aims to help compensate them, but years in the future.

"We have a responsibility as a state to make sure those fighters are safe and protected when they're in the ring and safe and protected when they're finished fighting," said Assemblymember Matt Haney, who introduced AB 1136.

Haney proposes a pension fund for fighters allowing them to save money for retirement and provide a financial safety net to pay for medical bills.

"Ensuring that when these fighters are done, they can retire with dignity and have some support to take care of themselves."

So how would it work? The bill would not be funded through state dollars but rather ticket sales, sports paraphernalia and souvenirs.

For every ticket sold, $1 would go toward the MMA fighters' pension fund. A fighter would become vested between 12-14 fights, which is about 39 scheduled rounds at commission-regulated MMA events.

"The pension already exists for boxers," Haney said. "This bill would extend that pension to MMA fighters who fight a minimum number of fights in California."

The goal is to grow the fund over the years. Fighters would have access to it when they turn 50 — or sooner if they have an injury.

For Griffin, the fund means peace of mind in a dangerous sport.

"I know I'm not going to fight forever, and this money this bill will generate is not going to let me never work again, but it can help," he said.

The bill now heads to the Senate for a hearing and a vote. Meanwhile, Griffin's next UFC fight is scheduled for July 1 against Michael Morales.