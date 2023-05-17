C. Roy Elementary School in Portola on lockdown following threatening text

PORTOLA -- C. Roy Carmichael Elementary School was on lockdown Wednesday after reports of a threatening text against students and staff, said the Plumas County Sheriff's Office.

The Plumas County Sheriff's Office received a call from the Veteran's Crisis Center on Wednesday morning at 7:47 a.m., reporting that they had received a text from a subject who identified himself as Paul.

In the text, Paul allegedly said he was homicidal and had plans to kill several people at the C. Roy Carmichael Elementary School.

Upon notification of the threat, the principal locked down the campus. Multiple units from the Plumas County Sheriff's Office, California Highway Patrol, and Sierra County Sheriff's Office worked together to secure the school.

Law enforcement personnel are working with the school to safely release the students to their parents.

An investigation is currently underway and patrol staff will remain at the Portola schools during the course of this investigation.

No other schools in the district were mentioned, and no suspect information has been released.