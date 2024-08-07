Fire in Penn Valley area of Nevada County threatens structures

PENN VALLEY – Fire crews are battling a vegetation fire that is threatening structures in the Penn Valley area of Nevada County on Wednesday.

The fire is burning near Byrne Way where it's threatening structures. In photos shared to social media by Cal Fire, fire retardant can be seen on structures in the area.

The fire has burned about 3-4 acres, Cal Fire says. Air resources are over the fire.

According to the genasys Project website, no evacuation orders and warnings have been issued for zones in Nevada County.

Firefighters stopped the forward spread of a one-acre fire in Penn Valley earlier Wednesday.

No injuries have been reported in both incidents.