Butte County judge declares second mistrial in 2021 murder of Alabama men

BUTTE COUNTY - A judge declared a second mistrial for a man suspected of murdering two Alabama men in 2021, according to the Butte County District Attorney.

Ricardo Banuelos-Villarreal has been to trial twice in connection with the deaths of John Dubose Jr. and Ladexter Pelt, but both have been mistrials.

Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsy said the two Alabama men flew to California and met with Ricardo and his brother, Alfredo Banuelos-Villarreal, at the Sacramento International Airport on Nov. 4, 2021.

Family members of Pelt and Dubose reported in November 2021 that they were missing, starting an investigation.

On Nov. 8, Dubose's cellphone was found in the Sutter Bypass Wildlife Area. The next day, Pelt's cellphone provider led investigators to the Wyndham Hotel in Sacramento.

Four days after that, the Butte County Sheriff's Office determined the men were murdered at a home in the Gridley area.

By Nov. 14, Ricardo and Alfredo had arrest warrants out for murder charges.

In September 2022, nine of twelve jurors declared Ricardo guilty, but all jurors must declare guilt without reasonable doubt in a criminal case. Ramsey said Ricardo was convicted of transporting marijuana out of the state.

On Monday, after a 20-day trial and three days of deliberations, a jury was deadlocked at seven to five for guilt on two counts of murder, Ramsey said.

The victims' bodies have not been found. Ramsey said authorities are searching for Alfredo as he has not been arrested in connection with this case.

Ricardo is scheduled to be back in court on Dec. 13 for a resetting of the jury trial or sentencing for transporting marijuana out of the state, Ramsey said.

Ramsey added there has not been a decision on whether to seek a third trial.