Labor Day has drivers facing heavy traffic in Yolo, Sacramento counties

SACRAMENTO -- Whether you are flying or driving, it's going to be a busy weekend for travelers. AAA estimates a breaking number of travelers this Labor Day holiday.

The unofficial end to the summer season started Friday with packed highways as people get a headstart on the holiday weekend.

However, it was not without hitting some roadblocks along the way. What is typically a two-hour drive from the East Bay to Placerville took one family much longer.

"It takes about two hours. Today, it took us four," driver Gaurav Sheoran said.

Going east on the Yolo Causeway on Friday evening, traffic was at a near standstill. Construction only made matters worse, with motorists taking nearly an hour to go 13 miles from Davis to Sacramento.

The busiest time to travel was Friday afternoon between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. The next busiest time will be Monday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.