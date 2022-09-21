Buster Posey returns to SF Giants as member of ownership group
SAN FRANCISCO – A San Francisco Giants legend now has a new title: Part-owner.
Buster Posey, the three-time World Series champion catcher and 7-time All-Star became a member of the Giants' ownership group, the team officially announced on Wednesday.
The Giants say this marks the first time a former player has joined the organization as a principal partner and member of the board of directors.
Posey retired last season and played his whole career with San Francisco.
The 35-year-old had said he wanted to stay involved in the organization. Now he's the youngest partner in the ownership group.
