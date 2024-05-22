Businesses on Stockton's Miracle Mile hopeful over $20 million revitalization plan

STOCKTON – City of Stockton leaders will get a first look at a development plan for the historic Miracle Mile on Wednesday.

Bringing in business is what Stockton leaders are selling.

"Go to Italy and this is what you'll find," said Dave Royce, owner of House of Shaw Café and Bakery. "This coffee shop is one of the oldest in Stockton."

The shop is located on the Miracle Mile, a stretch of Stockton between the University of the Pacific and Hardin Way. It's modeled after a strip on Los Angeles' Wilshire Boulevard known for shopping, dining, entertainment, and the arts.

"It's been the jewel of Stockton for a long time. We have hit a lull and we just need to rise up, and I think we're headed in the right direction," Royce said.

Royce and other business owners shared their enthusiasm over elected officials steering the Miracle Mile improvement project toward the finish line.

"It's needed. It needs a shine," Royce said.

Zoyla Cifuentes and her husband opened Comal Coffee along the Miracle Mile in Stockton this March, blending their Nicaraguan and Guatemalan heritage.

"We saw the vision of us roasting coffee beans on a real comal, just like my husband's grandmother did," Zoyla said.

The Cifuentes' hope a Miracle Mile improvement project would serve business owners and customers alike.

"Serving is number one for us, making people feel that love that we have received from generation to generation," Zoyla said.

Assemblyman Carlos Villapudua helped procure more than $20 million to revitalize the corridor with new lighting, public safety improvements, and street and sidewalk upgrades – all things top of mind for Royce.

"Just to be safe, beautiful … make it an attraction. It would be great," Royce said.

Zoyla has her own ideas.

"If we could do an entrance, [an] elegant grandiose entrance into the Miracle Mile, it would just be an explosion of experience," Zoyla said.

The Miracle Mile ad hoc committee spent 200 hours coming up with the proposal. It will be presented to the City of Stockton Wednesday night.