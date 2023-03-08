Burned remains of Fairfield woman allegedly killed by husband found in Fresno County

FAIRFIELD — Burned human remains located in Fresno County have been identified as Fairfield resident Anu Anand Hobson, who investigators believe was murdered by her husband, police said Tuesday.

The Fairfield Police Department said the remains were located on march 3 in an unincorporated area of the county and are awaiting transport to the Solano County Coroner's Office.

Hobson, 53, was last seen on February 13, 2023, and was reported missing two days later. Her husband, 61-year-old Gregory Grant Hobson, was arrested one day after that on February 16.

Gregory Hobson faces a murder charge and is set to be arraigned on Thursday.

The couple was originally reported missing together and were traveling in their 2021 Toyota Tacoma. Gregory Hobson was located with the Tacoma, but without his wife, the day he was arrested.