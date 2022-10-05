Burglary suspect arrested in Loomis after leaving his bag with his ID at scene

LOOMIS -- A suspected burglar is under arrest after he left his bag containing his ID and 28 grams of Fentanyl at the scene of the crime, authorities say.

According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, on September 14 at 2:45 a.m., a Placer County sheriff's deputy arrived at a residence on Val Verde Road in Loomis after being called to investigate some "suspicious circumstances."

The deputy found the garage door of the home partially open. The garage appeared to be ransacked. Some drawers were left open and several hand tools and power tools were strewn about. The deputy also found a bag in the garage that didn't belong to the homeowners. It was later determined that it belonged to the suspect. It contained the suspect's state-issued ID and 28 grams of a substance believed to be Fentanyl.

Just over a couple hours later, deputies responded to a similar call along Helm Lane. Deputies got to the scene in time to see the supsect leaving a car that matched the one from the previous incident.

After pulling that driver over, deputies identified him as 31-year-old Elk Grove resident John Ryan - whose ID was also in the handbag that was left at the first location.

Ryan was also found to be in possession of a plastic bin full of mail from several addresses, deputies say. He has been arrested and is facing charges of burglary, mail theft, possession of a controlled substance, attempted vehicle theft, and violating his post-release supervision.