Burglary suspect arrested, but dog taken from Calaveras County home still missing

VALLEY SPRINGS – Authorities allege a woman stole a dog and other possessions from a Northern California home over the weekend – and the dog remains missing.

The Calaveras County Sheriff's Office says, Saturday afternoon, deputies responded to a home on Chestnut Street in Valley Springs due to a reported disturbance. At the scene, 25-year-old Leeanna Corpening was detained.

Deputies say the property owner reported that they had left their place unattended for a short time, only to come home and find it was burglarized.

Jewelry, ammunition, and a coin collection were among the items stolen.

As it turned out, this was the second burglary in recent weeks that the owner had reported. That first incident saw a dog get taken, deputies say.

Saturday's incident saw the owner coming home and allegedly seeing Corpening walking out of the home, sparking the disturbance.

For her part, deputies say Corpening claims she took the dog over concerns that she thought the home was vacant. She also claims to have gotten into the home to gather evidence to show it was vacant.

Corpening was arrested by deputies and is facing charges of burglary and grand theft.

Deputies say they are still trying to find the missing dog as well as other items taken from the home.