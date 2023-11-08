Building evacuated at Sierra College Rocklin campus due to suspicious device
ROCKLIN – A suspicious device prompted one building on the Sierra College campus in Rocklin to be evacuated on Wednesday.
Sierra College officials say the device was spotted around 1 p.m. in the V Building.
The building was evacuated out of an abundance of caution, officials say, and authorities are now on-site investigating.
No other details about the device, including why it was deemed suspicious, have been released.
Classes in the V Building have been canceled until at least 6 p.m. Wednesday, the college says. All other classes on campus are not affected.
