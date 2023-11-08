Watch CBS News
Local News

Building evacuated at Sierra College Rocklin campus due to suspicious device

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

ROCKLIN – A suspicious device prompted one building on the Sierra College campus in Rocklin to be evacuated on Wednesday.

Sierra College officials say the device was spotted around 1 p.m. in the V Building.

The building was evacuated out of an abundance of caution, officials say, and authorities are now on-site investigating.

No other details about the device, including why it was deemed suspicious, have been released.

Classes in the V Building have been canceled until at least 6 p.m. Wednesday, the college says. All other classes on campus are not affected.  

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a Web Producer for CBSSacramento.com and has been covering news in the Sacramento area for nearly a decade.

First published on November 8, 2023 / 2:00 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.