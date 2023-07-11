Brush fire under control after erupting near Colusa-Yolo border

YOLO COUNTY – Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of a brush fire near the Yolo and Colusa County border near Highway 16 early Tuesday morning.

Cal Fire crews responded to the scene off the highway, near the community of Rumsey, a little before 2 a.m.

Firefighters were able to stop the forward progress by sunrise. Cal Fire LNU

The fire, which is burning in steep and rugged terrain, grew to about 15-20 acres.

Crews were able to stop the flames from spreading further by sunrise. Work is still underway to strengthen containment lines and put out hot spots, Cal Fire says.

Due to the fire response, Caltrans says Highway 16 from milepost 2 to 3.7 is closed down to one lane traffic control.

Exactly what started the fire is unclear.

Rumsey is about 40 miles northwest of Woodland.