Bruce Springsteen announces rescheduled Chase Center shows after postponing tour

Bruce Springsteen on his landmark album "Nebraska" Bruce Springsteen on his landmark album "Nebraska" 09:33

SAN FRANCISCO – After delaying their tour due to health issues, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band announced rescheduled dates for their shows at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

According to the band, the tour will make its Bay Area stops on Thursday, March 28, 2024 and Sunday, March 31, 2024.

Arena officials said in a statement that tickets for the show originally scheduled on December 10 will be honored for the March 28 show, while December 12 tickets will be honored for the March 31 show. Ticketholders unable to attend can request a refund through their original point of purchase.

Last week, the band announced that the tour would be delayed as The Boss was "steadily recovering" from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and would continue treatment through the end of the year.

In a statement on September 27, Springsteen thanked friends and fans for their support. "I'm on the mend and can't wait to see you all next year," he said.

News of the musician's illness first emerged back in May, when he postponed three show dates.

According to the Mayo Clinic, peptic ulcers are open sores that can develop in the stomach or small intestine. Symptoms include burning stomach pain, feeling of fullness, bloating or belching, intolerance to fatty foods, heartburn and nausea.

Treatment often includes antibiotics, proton pump inhibitors such as Prilosec, medications to reduce the production of stomach acid and antacids for symptom relief. If left untreated, peptic ulcers can result in internal bleeding, perforation of the stomach wall, obstruction of the digestive tract and an increased risk of gastric cancer.