Police seek teens accused of punching 6-year-old girl, stealing scooter in Brooklyn

Police are trying to find three teenagers who allegedly punched a child and stole her scooter in Brooklyn on July 28, 2022. NYPD Crime Stoppers

NEW YORK - Police are trying to find three teenagers who allegedly punched a child and stole her scooter in Brooklyn.

It happened around 5:50 p.m. on July 28 in Williamsburg.

According to police, a 6-year-old girl was riding her Razor scooter near the intersection of Throop Avenue and Bartlett Street when she was approached by three individuals, believed to be in their teens.

Police say one of the boys punched the girl in the chest, then the other two grabbed her scooter before fleeing.

Surveillance video from nearby shows two boys walking around a street corner as a third rides a bicycle. Moments later, the cyclist can be seen coming back around the corner, and the other two boys are seen running down the sidewalk, one carrying a Razor scooter.

The 6-year-old girl was treated by EMS at the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.