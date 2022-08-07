Watch CBS News
Crime

Police seek teens accused of punching 6-year-old girl, stealing scooter in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Police: Teens punched 6-year-old girl, stole scooter in Brooklyn 00:56
A surveillance photo shows a teenager on a bicycle while two other teens walk behind him.
Police are trying to find three teenagers who allegedly punched a child and stole her scooter in Brooklyn on July 28, 2022. NYPD Crime Stoppers

NEW YORK - Police are trying to find three teenagers who allegedly punched a child and stole her scooter in Brooklyn.

It happened around 5:50 p.m. on July 28 in Williamsburg.

According to police, a 6-year-old girl was riding her Razor scooter near the intersection of Throop Avenue and Bartlett Street when she was approached by three individuals, believed to be in their teens.

Police say one of the boys punched the girl in the chest, then the other two grabbed her scooter before fleeing.

Surveillance video from nearby shows two boys walking around a street corner as a third rides a bicycle. Moments later, the cyclist can be seen coming back around the corner, and the other two boys are seen running down the sidewalk, one carrying a Razor scooter.

The 6-year-old girl was treated by EMS at the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 6, 2022 / 5:21 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.