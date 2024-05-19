Sacramento's Broadway Street construction kicked off Sunday night, expect delays

SACRAMENTO – The next phase of the Broadway Complete Streets Project kicks off Sunday night which could cause delays and troubles for residents and business owners.

Construction will happen on Broadway from 3rd to 24th streets and go from 8 p.m. - 6 a.m. starting May 19 and is expected to wrap up on June 3.

The idea of the project is to draw more people to the area with additional bike and walking lanes.

"Construction happens a lot here in Sacramento, it's not uncommon that it happens around here," Elijah Chalker, an employee at the Bike Dog Brewing Company, said.

The construction will cause lane shifts and closures, along with closures to driveways and sidestreets during the overnight hours.

During the hours of construction, city officials said people could expect noise, vibration, dust and the smell of asphalt.

Abdul Argandwalr, owner of One Stop Gas said this will likely slow down business for him over the next few weeks, but he hopes it will be positive in the long haul.

"With the new construction, a good view, it's possible. Because now there [are] a lot of vacant places on Broadway. So now with the construction and traffic, especially the foot traffic inside and outside, it's a good view on Broadway," Argandwalr said.

Chalker said in the past, Bike Dog Brewing Company has managed to stay pretty busy through construction on Broadway as they don't have to rely on street parking.

"We do share the parking lot with two other businesses so that's a disadvantage in itself but with construction, it hampers it a little bit more, but the parking lot does help," Chalker said.

Night paving along the corridor is expected to wrap up June 3 and city officials said the work in front of each block will happen quicker and likely take between four and five nights.

"Most people know that it's going on, it's been pretty well advertised and there's other ways to come around. The good thing about Sacramento is there is always another way to loop back around," Chalker said.

Anyone driving during construction hours should expect delays.

You are asked to use W and X Streets when feasible to help combat delays and congestion.

Work will continue in the coming months to add a new southbound lane on 16th Street and a new 29th Street roadway segment.