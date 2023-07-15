Broadway businesses in Sacramento broadsided by impending two-week-long road closure

SACRAMENTO – Businesses along Sacramento's Broadway corridor are concerned about a new construction project that will tear up the roadway.

Beginning Monday, both lanes of eastbound Broadway between 16th and 20th streets will be closed until July 30 so a new underground PG&E gas main can be installed.

"Two weeks is a very long time," said Rodney Brown, owner of Hairitage Barber Shop.

Some merchants are concerned the construction will drive away their customers.

"The smaller businesses, we are supported by the drive-by traffic that comes through," Brown said.

There are no parking lots along this stretch of Broadway – and the spaces in front of these shops will be blocked off.

"My concern is for my customers not being able to park, they may go somewhere else," said Joe Chavarria, owner of Sacred Skin Tattoos. "That's not good for business."

Many owners are frustrated, saying they received no notice about the closure.

"We haven't heard from the city at all," Brown said.

"Usually, they do come by but not this time," Chavarria said. "I didn't know about it until you told me about it."

They're now just hoping customers will find a way to come back during the closure.

"If you can walk from whatever area you can, come visit us," Brown said.

The city recommends using a detour set up along X Street to get around the road closures.